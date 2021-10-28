Johnnie Ross Cave, 84, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Gerald Andrew “Gary” Gray, 87, of New Market, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home.
Sharon Kay Hilliards, 42, of Elkton, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Rockingham County.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John Kenneth Klinge, 83, of Basye, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
James Clement "J.C." Powell, 86, of Massanutten, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Evelyn Heatwole Ray, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Franklin Walter Strickler, 95, of Luray, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
