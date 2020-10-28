Eula Black, 97, of Franklin, W.Va., died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at UVA Transitional Care Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Edgar Lindbergh "Bud" Caplinger of Dayton, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Viola M. Crawford Dixon, 88, of New Market, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Frances Adair Edmonson, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charles James "Jim" Fleck, 79, of Florence, S.C., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home.
Edith Adell Frye, 95, of New Market, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Harold Walter Haynes, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Evelyn Hedrick, 98, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Margaret Virginia McMurray Hottel, 98, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Colleen Reed Long, 90, of Mount Clinton, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Shenandoah Terrace.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Curtis Ray Shoemaker, 87, of Rockingham County, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jerry D. Sisler, 75, of Keyser, W.Va., and formerly of Manassas, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the home of his sister in New Creek, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home in Keyser, W.Va.
Mary Frances Smith Wonderley, 95, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
