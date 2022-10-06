Judy S. Baker, 81, of Timberville, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Sharon Loy Harris, 66, formerly of Dorothy, W.Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at her home in Mathias, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Samuel Luther Knupp, 51, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Norma Lee Arbaugh Martin Thomas, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
