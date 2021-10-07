Doris Hicks Aleknas, 78, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at her home in Section, Ala.
Arrangements are by Scottsboro Funeral Home in Scottsboro, Ala.
Wilda Ann "Woodie" Hepner Hogbin, 78, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Travis Lee Knight, 51, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Mary Blanche Phillips, of Mount Crawford, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at her home.
Lula Virginia "Toots" Shifflette, 99, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Carol Louise Shockey, 76, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
William Kyser Strickler, 82, of New Market, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Mary Sue Whetzel, 67, of Timberville, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
