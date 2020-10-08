Agnes Sabina Dickenson Grogg, 89, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John Calvin Kelley Jr., 78, of Grottoes, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Jeffrey A. Layman, 51, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Leroy W. Plaugher, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Eleanor Rittenour Showman, 88, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Madeline V. Whitecotton, 98, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
