David A. Bocook Sr., 78, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Kevin Lee Estes, 60, of Grottoes, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Sandra Annette Shanklin, 67, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John George Van Meter, 84, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
