Thelma Marie Foley, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
William Edward "Bill" Pence IV, 57, of Bedford, N.Y., died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.
Herbert R. Propst, 82, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Jeanette Susan Winegard, 53, of Port Republic, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home and Kimble Funeral Home.
Steven C. Wood, of Midlothian, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
Arrangements are by Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel in Midlothian.
