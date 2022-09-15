Stephen Allan Boward, 67, of Staunton, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
John Rudolph Branner Jr., 79, of Coles Point, and formerly of Timberville, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Mary Sue Coen, 73, of Mount Solon, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
James William Delawder, 74, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Daniel "Red" Wade Eavey, 59, of Crimora, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Patrick Wayne Flaugher, 72, of Cabins, W.Va., died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Wayne William “Petie” Shockey Jr., 69, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Barbara Jean Tolliver, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
R. Elizabeth (Parsons) Vance, 101, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
