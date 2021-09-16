Mary Ann Dellinger, 78, of New Market, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Woodstock.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Peggy Ann Lohr Finch, 82, of New Market, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Mensel Wayne Hammer, 80, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Edith "Romaine" Hartman, 91, of Mathias, W.Va., died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Reinhard Karl Hinz, 51, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Violet Barbara Kimble, 93, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Eleanor Hoover Leach, 95, of Rockledge, Fla., died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Arrangements are by Island Cremation and Funeral Home in Florida.
Linda Lou May, 76, of Mount Sidney, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Brooks Mullenax, 94, of Circleville, W.Va., died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Christian E. Ropp, 88, of Brunner, Ontario, Canada, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Stratford General Hospital in Stratford Ontario.
Arrangements are being handled by Futher-Franklin Funeral Home in Canada.
Violet Marie Showalter Ropp, 80, of Brunner, Ontario, Canada, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Stratford General Hospital in Stratford Ontario.
Arrangements are being handled by Futher-Franklin Funeral Home in Canada.
Mary Frances Rothgeb, 74, of Luray, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Herbert Latane Tanner, 93, of New Market, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.