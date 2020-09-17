James Michael “Mike” Allen, of New Market, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Direct Cremation Services of Virginia in Stephens City.
Joseph Brisco Dellinger, 88, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Kenneth Wayne Isner, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Brandon Allen Kline, 29, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Warnie Lee Roach, 78, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Ray Franklin Shockey, 80, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Col. Larry W. Shreve, USAF, 86, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, from COVID-19.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Janet Clare Sprunger, 92, a resident at VMRC in Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Martha Louise Umberger, 70, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Carolyn Whitmore, 68, of Dayton, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.