Elouise Rebecca Wolfe Cowger, 94, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, July 16, 2021, at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center in Fredericksburg.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Mary Ellen Hamsher Miller, 94, of Strasburg, Ohio, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Strasburg.
Arrangements are by Auble Funeral Home in Orrville, Ohio.
Rosa A. Gomez-Muñoz, 92, of Weyers Cave, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
Philip Kent Petry, 74, of Old Fields, W.Va., died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Nancy Mowery Sites, 79, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
