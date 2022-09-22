Glendon W. Andes, 93, of Timberville, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Timberview Crossings in Timberville.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Carrie Elizabeth Yeatts Barbee, 103, a resident at Bridgewater Retirement Community, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2022.
Arrangements are by Murphy Funeral Home in Arlington.
Shirley Faye Knott Bottenfield, of Mount Sidney, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Clinton Miller DeVier, 96, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John D. Pence Sr., 79, of Mount Solon, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Virginia Elizabeth Weaver, 99, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Nursing Home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charles Junior Westfall II, 51, of Myerstown, Pa., died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Richard "Dick" A. Yankey, 81, of Bergton, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
