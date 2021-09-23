Dora Elizabeth Adams, 96, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Alice Ann Kile, 72, of Hinton, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
John Andrew "Jack" Mohler Jr., 74, of Mount Sidney, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Bear Funeral Home in Churchville.
Joseph Morris, 84, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Donnie Wayne Price, 74, of Singers Glen, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Vesta June Riddle, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Wayne Allen Ryman, 67, of Penn Laird, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Jerry Ray Simmons, 79, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Phyllis Ann Utt, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
