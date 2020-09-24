Betty Lou Berry, 77, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Gloria Ann Hernandez Cruz, 57, of New Market, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Robert Lee “Bob” Kelley, 79, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Oak Lea Nursing Home in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Pauline Ruth Miller Phares, 91, of Maysville, W.Va., died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the home of her son, Lannie.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Roger Dale Wolfe, 71, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
