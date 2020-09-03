H. Norman Armstrong, 82, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Austin Good, 96, of Owings, Md., died Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Arrangements are by Lee Funeral Home Calvert in Owings, Md.
Ruth Catherine Hamilton, 75, of New Market, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Theis Chapel/Dellinger Funeral Home in New Market.
Nellie Anna Sartin Neff of Waynesboro, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
Jetta Hammer Raynes died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.