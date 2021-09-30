Sandra Darline Gochenour Cave, 77, of Luray, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Janice G. Hash, 69, of Harrisonburg, Va., died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Nags Head, N.C.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Noland Ray "Dusty" Hensley, 60, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Michele Lynn Hinz, 52, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehab in Staunton.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Sheldon Wayne Iman, 67, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Kenneth Edward Nichols, 70, of Luray, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
James Lewell Norton Jr., 56, of Timberville, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Ellis Hubert Shifflett, 81, of Shenandoah, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Marjorie Frances "Margie" Smith, 99, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
The Rev. Dr. Anil Daniel Solanki, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Madge Mixon Young, 97, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.