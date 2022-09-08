Allen Ray Curry, 74, of New Market, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Tonya Marie D'Auria, 51, of Massanutten, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
John R. Guy Sr., 79, of Union, N.J., died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Cotton Funeral Service in Orange, N.J.
Constance “Connie” Haynes, 78, of New Market, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Shenandoah Terrace.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Homes in Mount Jackson.
Alphonso L. “Boo” Jordan, 70, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Annie Lee Redifer, 86, of Mount Solon, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at the Regency at Augusta.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
