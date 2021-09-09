Karen Elaine Gilbert Harper, 70, of Fort Defiance, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Charles Leroy Leonard, 80, of Mount Crawford, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Jean Williams Newman, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Pebbles Shipp Smith, 52, of the Melrose area of Rockingham County, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
John Edward Warner, 75, of Franklin, W.Va., died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Cortland Acres Nursing Home in Thomas, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
