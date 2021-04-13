Sue Harman, 74, of Dayton, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Amy Smith Herring, 45, of Elkton, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
John Franklin Homan, 83, of Shepherdstown, W.Va., died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Tina Renee Kimble, 57, of Flint Hill, Va., died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center in Manassas.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Arvella M. “Sis” Pitsenbarger, 88, of Franklin, W.Va., died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Patricia Louise Sobien, 70, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.