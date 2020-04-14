Sharon Denise Beck, 58, of Elkton, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Jean Isabelle (Printz) Cloude, 92, of Luray, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Skyview Springs Nursing & Rehab in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
John L. Crittenden, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
George E. Gilmer, 76, of Elkton, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Edwin N. Hoover, 81, of Stevens, Pa., died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Fairmount Homes in Ephrate, Pa.
Arrangements are being handled by Groff-High Funeral Home in New Holland, Pa.
David Jenkins Jr., of Taylors, S.C., died Monday, April 6, 2020.
Arrangements are by Palmetto Mortuary.
Alfred Felix "Fred" Landis Jr., of Roanoke, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Oakey's Funeral Service, South Chapel in Roanoke.
Joyce Elizabeth Douglas McAndrews, 95, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Luray.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home.
Anita Nadine (Leake) Ponn, 80, of Luray, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements
Arnauld F. Scafido, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Stuart Philip Smith, 90, of Massanutten, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Dale Ellen Weatherholtz, 76, of Broadway, died Friday, April 10, 2020, in Singers Glen.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Jerry Wayne Eugene Wright Jr. "Pete/Petie", 48, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
