Frances “Louise” Hawkins, age 90, of Petersburg, WV, formerly of Seneca Rocks, WV passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Basagic Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Junior Lee Hensley, 91, of McGaheysville, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2023 at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home & Crematory.
Irine Mary Kuykendall, 85, of Franklin, WV, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Catherine “Cathy” Messick McWilliams, 68, of Rockingham died Friday, April 14, 2023.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home & Crematory.
William Kenzie Moyers, 65, of Timberville died April 17, 2023 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are pending at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Earl Jefferson “Jeff” Price, Jr., 66, of Shenandoah, died at his home Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Arrangements are by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home, in Shenandoah.
