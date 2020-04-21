Walstene Asberry “Doc” Bazzle, 93, of Broadway, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Edward "Chip" Lee Boyers, 55, of Penn Laird, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Marie Estelle Keller Campomezz died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Home in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Jim John Jay Cash Jr., 47, of Waynesboro, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Mary Leonard Domzalski, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, April 20, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Kenneth Welton "Wolf" Dove Jr., 62, of Rockingham, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Leathia Ann Fitzsimons, 80, of Grottoes, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Accordius Health at Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Zachary William Fletchall, 42, of Dayton, died Friday, April 17, 2020.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Simeon “Rick” Richard Hunnicutt Jr., 73, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Accordius at Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Eddie Rudolph Knight, 94, of Elkton, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Journey's Crossing in Elkton.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Geraldine Pearl MacLennan, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Accordius at Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Harold Allen Mook, 83, of Bergton, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Accordius at Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Patricia Margaret "Pat" Privott, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Shelva Jean Simmers, 75, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Edward M. Solomon, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Elizabeth Steeves, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Claude Arthur "Joe" Whetzel, 76, of New Market, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home.
Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market is handling arrangements.
