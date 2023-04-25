Tyler Daniel "Bags" Bagwell, of Grottoes, died Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Joseph Luther “Abb” Heavener, 52, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, April 21, 2023, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Nell Sedwick Hite, 90, of Luray, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Daniel O. Jollie, 78, of Franklin, W.Va., died Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Landon Thomas Painter, 86, of Timberville, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
DeEtta Faye Shafer, 82, of Rockingham, died Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
