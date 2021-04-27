Raymond Lee Anderson, 79, of Fulks Run, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Jack Carson Burner, 59, of Fisher, W.Va., died Friday, April 23, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Kimberly Belle Knight Cash, 40, of Stanley, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Pauline Breeden Dean, 86, of Elkton, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Clint James Hillman, 62, of Arthur, W.Va., died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at UPMC Western Maryland Hospital in Cumberland, Md.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Marshall R. Huffman, 97, of Franklin, W.Va., died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Marian Francis Layman, 89, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Elsie Lynn McDonald, 58, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Stonerise in Keyser, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Quinlyn Walstine Meadows, 80, of Elkton, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Frances Grace Gochenour Seekford, 81, of Luray, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Hawksbill Assisted Living.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
