Helen M. Smith Boor, 95, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, April 27, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Joey Allan Dolly, 40, of Dorcas, W.Va., died Friday, April 24, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Kirk Lee French, 62, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Glenna Helmick died Friday, April 24, 2020, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Richard Reherd Hollomon of Harrisonburg died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Douglas Hugh Long, 76, of Chesterfield, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
June Quinn Price, 83, of Charlottesville, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Colonnades of Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Teague Funeral Home in Charlottesville.
Michael Anthony Wilson Jr., 55, of Cabins, W.Va., died Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.