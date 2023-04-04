Wilbur 'Bill' Bedall Jr., died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Kathleen Sharon Brunk, 83, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Ruth Ann Dinges, 86, of Rockingham, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Judy Ann Falls, 71, of Pleasant Valley, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Anna Rebecca Yoho Goddard, 99, of New Martinsville, W.Va., died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Grisell Funeral Home & Crematory in New Martinsville, W.Va.
Leslie Llewellyn Helmick Jr., 74, of Laurel, Md., and formerly of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Luminus Health Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Md.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Roger Lee Lam, 78, of Dayton, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Harold "Wayne" Lloyd Sr., of Grottoes, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service.
