Stephen Wayne Davis, 70, of Mount Crawford, died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Augusta Medical Center in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jennie LeBold, 81, of Penn Laird, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at Willow Estates Retirement Home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
William McCoy “Billy” Michael, 77, of Mount Solon, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
John Steiner Newbraugh, 73, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., died Friday, April 1, 2022.
Arrangements are by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
Jane Bower Sullivan, 96, of Bridgewater, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Robert “Bob” Theodore Wise, 77, of Fort Defiance, died Friday, April 1, 2022.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
