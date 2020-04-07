Alice Dunbar Goodyear, 78, of Rockingham, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Dr. Stephen R. Leaman, 62, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Joanne M. Leiter, 76, of Grottoes, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
Wanda Mae Roadcap Weaver, 68, of Mount Sidney, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Phillip Mohler Wilberger II, 74, of Timberville, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
