Mary Ann Adkins, 74, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gwendolyn Verneda Butzler, 63, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Pleasant View at Harrison House.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Virgil Lowell “Cookie” Cook Jr., 83, of Madison, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Hospice of Piedmont, Sentara Martha Jefferson in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Preddy Funeral Home in Madison.
Patricia Ann Daniels, 52, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Barbara “Bobbie Ann” Davidson, 75, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at J W Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Carole Ann Golden, 88, of Basye, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson is handling arrangements.
Melissa Marie Grandle, 49, of Rockingham, died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Kenneth Cline Knicely, 87, of Dayton, died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Accordius of Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Lefa Gay Pyle, 91, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Elmore Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Bennie Kyle Swindall Sr., 74, of Broadway, died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Harlan Wimer, 83, of Circleville, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
