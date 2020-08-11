Patricia Ann Bradshaw, 60, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Lucinda Frances “Cindy” (Rohrbaugh) Crites, 50, of Maysville, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Myrtle Virginia Miller Faulconer, 97, of Wytheville, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Carrington Place of Rural Retreat.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
James Michael Lowry, 63, of Broadway, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his shop.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Stacey Steven Sinnett, 66, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
J. Edwin Turner, 88, of Ashland, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
Arrangements are by Nelsen Funeral Home in Ashland.
Shirley Beatrice (Bland) Yokum, 100, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.