Beulah Fay Hess, 92, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Lillian Faye Wimer McNett, 93, of Bridgewater, died July 14, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Ramona Gail Peale, 79, of Mount Crawford, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Terry Allen Shifflett, 66, of McGaheysville, died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Carlton Grant “Bullet” Simmers, 75, of Grottoes, died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.