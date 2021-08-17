Harold Frederick Bowman, 86, of Fulks Run, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Linda Sours Campbell, of Luray, died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in her home at Khimaira Farm.
Crystal Gail Dove, 44, of Broadway, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Kenneth "Kenny" Andrew Knapp, 72, of Monterey, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
John Kenneth Phares, 93, of New Jersey, and formerly of West Virginia, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Josue Serrano Posada, 7, of Rockingham, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Harrisonburg due to injuries from a car accident.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
William Johnny Shelton, 88, of Stanley, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Phyllis Louise (Ryman) Strawderman, 91, of Staunton, died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Owen Wayne Wilfong, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
