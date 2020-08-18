Wilma Perry Kern, 82, of Staunton, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Loving Funeral Home in Covington.
Kaitlyn Adele Parmer, 16, of Romney, W.Va., died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Grant County, W.Va., as the result of an automobile accident.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Lorene Weaver Suter, 88, of Stuarts Draft, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
Arrangements are by the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Dale Ellsworth Wegner, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Carolyn Kay Wright, 68, of Franklin, W.Va., died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Garden City, S.C.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
