Shelva Jean Barnard, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Wesley Spenser Briggs, 2, of Broadway, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dotty Lou Constable, 70, of Rio, W.Va., died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Jeanette Marie Hill, 84, of Rockingham, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Robert Forrest “Bob” Seaman, 91, of Purgitsville, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Piney Valley Nursing Home in Keyser, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
