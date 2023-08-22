Randolph Forrest Caricofe Jr., 80, of Smithville, Ohio, and formerly of Dayton, Va., died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
Arrangements are by Auble Funeral Home in Orville, Ohio.
Carroll Douglas Comer, 90, of Luray, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at his home.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Nancy L. Craun, 91, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Richard Eugene “Dick” Fansler, 80, of Broadway, died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
John Paul Hott Sr., 76, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Britny Nicole Pavan of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Phyllis Sue Raines, 84, of Circleville, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Grenich Care Home in Bunker Hill, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Joda “Jody” Edward Strickler, 85, of Timberville, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Julie Ann (Ours) Swick, 60, of Cabins, W.Va., died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Randall William Turner, 79, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
