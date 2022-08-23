Patricia Ann Blankenship, 64, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Augusta Medical Center in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Towan Julian-Christopher Cappell, 26, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John F. “Frank” Gardner, 78, of Midlothian, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
Arrangements are by Bennett Funeral Home in Chesterfield.
Mary Lula “Mary Lou” Pence Hensley, 79, of Elkton, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Deborah Anne Hudson, 65, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mary Hall Mills, 100, of Bracey, Va., died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Arrangements are by Crowder-Hite-Crew Funeral Home in South Hill.
Phillip F. Riley, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Oak Lea at VMRC.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Hunter G. Woody, 78, of Little Rock, Ark., and formerly of Tenth Legion, Va., died May 30, 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.