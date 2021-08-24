Wade Berlin Bodkin, 90, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Bridgewater.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Cynthia Frye, 83, of Mount Jackson, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Shirley Marie Whetzel Lambert, 84, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Durwood Earl May, 93, of Fort Seybert, W.Va., died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Madelyn Jean Miller, 84, of Lexington, died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at her home.
Harrison Funeral Home in Lexington is handling arrangements.
