Joseph Lee Keane, 66, of Rockingham, died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
LeVerle Edythe Sappington, 94, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
William Roger “Dick” Thomason, 94, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
