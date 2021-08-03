Norma H.B. Cleaver, 86, of Arthur, W.Va., died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Clarksburg, Md.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Daniel Lucky Deeds, 64, of Fulks Run, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Phyllis Simmons Hodge, 84, of McGaheysville, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Robert Lee Pultz Sr., 79, of Broadway, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Robert Edward Shull, 81, of Mount Solon, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Megan Nyoka Grimes Stephens, 30, of Broadway, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
George Thomas Watson, 49, of Franklin, W.Va., died Friday, July 30, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Sharon Kay Wright, 74, of Broadway, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.