June Marie Back, 64, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Ayden Wesley Depoy, 18, of Timberville, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ersel Franklin Funk, 88, of Romney, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at the home of his daughter in Broadway.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Augusta, W.Va.
Rebecca Sue Kile, 69, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Randolph Norris "Randy" Lawson Sr., 80, of Elkton, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mozell Gertrude (Marshall) Meadows, 89, of Crimora, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at the Regency in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Helen Cramer Rohrbaugh, 96, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
