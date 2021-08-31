Catherine Cash Andress, 73, of Staunton, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
Donald Stuart Cash Jr., 72, of Staunton, died Monday, July 26, 2021.
Steven Nelson Davis, 65, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Edward George Embres, 92, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Geraldine Chapman Huddle, 101, of Falls Church, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Arrangements are by Murphy Funeral Home in Falls Church.
Cletus Junior "Shorty" Ketterman, 72, of Maysville, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Shirl Glenville Kimble, 77, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Angelique B. Mirro, 56, of Shenandoah, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Linda Sue “Susie” Pratt, 69, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Shirlene Doris (Woods) Thomas, 85, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.