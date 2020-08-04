Eric Linden Dyer, 81, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Del Norte, Colo.
Arrangements are by Strohmayer’s Funeral Home in Monte Vista, Colo.
Glenn Allen Huffman, 67, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Ruth Arlene Kline, 82, of Maysville, W.Va., died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation & Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
George Everett Quick Jr., 74, of Lahmansville, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Mary Josephine Turner, 82, of Elkton, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Stella Virginia Wilkins, 85, of Mathias, W.Va., died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
