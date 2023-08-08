Twila Sue Berg, 66, of Maysville, W.Va., died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Boyd “B.F.” Franklin Caricofe Jr., 65, of Crimora, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Augusta Health.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Betty Sue Fellows, 75, of Timberville, died Saturday, Aug. 5. 2023.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Charles S. "Tootie" Geil, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Eric Holland Lawson, 55, of New Market, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Elizabeth McPhillips, 94, of Riverton, W.Va., and formerly of Lake County, Ohio, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Wilson Lee "Willy" Mohler, 61, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Helen (Shreve) Sherman, 96, of Maysville, W.Va., died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Lee Smith, 31, of Lahmansville, W.Va., died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
