Carl Russell “Buzz” Cooper Sr., 89, of Cabins, W.Va., died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at J.W. Ruby Medical Center in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Bobbie Theora Messer, 62, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, July 31, 2023, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Charles "Charlie" Robert Skidmore, 67, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Willie Roy Smith, 60, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Keith Edward Stickley, 55, of Mount Solon, died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Clarence James "Jim" Stoneberger, 55, of Stanley, died Friday, July 28, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Spencer King White II, 73, of Broadway, died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Timberview Crossing in Timberville.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
