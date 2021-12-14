David L. Coyner, 67, of Stuarts Draft, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Loraine Mildred Deavers, 95, of Shenandoah, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Vickie Elaine Knight Hartman, 62, of Dayton, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Alleghany Regional Hospital.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Louis A. Johnson Jr., 73, of Elkton, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Phillip Junior Lam, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Zelda Faye Long, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Thomas T. Stoutamyer, 92, of Mount Solon, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Janet Sipe Wampler, 89, of Garland, Maine, and formerly of Augusta County, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the home of her son in Maine.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
