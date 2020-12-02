Linda Faye Argabright, 69, of Lexington, Ky., died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kerr Brothers Funeral Home in Lexington, Ky.
Freda Lofton Branson, 72, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Edgar Keith Breeden, 55, of Grottoes, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Tyler Scott Kline, 30, of Mount Jackson, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, as a result of a motor vehicle accident.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Robert Thomas Kunowsky, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at White Birch Communities Assisted Living.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Charles Edward Merchant, 90, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation & Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Annie Lucy Phillips Moomaw, 88, of Timberville, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Tola (Wolfe) Moreland, 75, of Scherr, W.Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Piney Valley Nursing Home in Keyser, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Page F. Painter, of Luray, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Arrangements are by Lotz Funeral Home in Salem.
The Rev. Pearl Mae Richardson, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Accordius Health at Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.