Michael Leslie Barton, 67, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Genevieve L. Heishman, 100, of Grottoes, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Kenneth Lee Pittman, 64, of Franklin, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
David Lee Rosenberger, 56, of Mount Jackson, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at home.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Leonard Wade “Bubby” Shaffer Sr., 88, of Gormania, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Ronald Lynn Sites, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Richard Charles Tucker Sr., 79, of Quicksburg, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at home.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Susie Marie White, 68, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
