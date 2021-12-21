Mary Elaine Alt, 84, of Youngstown, Ohio, and formerly of Pendleton County, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Barbara Antoinette Barrett, 75, of New Market, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Major La’Vant Blair, 3 months, of Augusta County, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
William Christopher Fraser, 59, of Mount Sidney, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Mildred Sedwick, 90, of Luray, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Anna May Strite, 93, of Clear Spring, Md., died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Donald Edwin Thompson Funeral Home in Clear Spring, Md.
Larissa June Via, 83, of Mount Sidney, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Birch Gardens Assisted Living in Fishersville.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.