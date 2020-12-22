Therman Walter Berg, 81, of Maysville, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Harold Frederick Corson, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Ronnie Allen Darcus, 54, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Mary Alice Hottinger, 52, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Joseph Lee Huffman, 76, of Luray, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Mary Ellen Jarmans, 73, of Stanley, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Dr. Lois Ellen (Shirky) Johnson, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Harrisonburg.
Mary Louise Manning, 90, of Dayton, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Frances Kisamore Wimer, 84, of Circleville, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
