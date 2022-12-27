JoAnn Virginia Atkins, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Cynthia Lee Bland, 69, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Mabel L. Branner, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Crestwood at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Ralph Harper Dunkle, 86, of Franklin, W.Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Roger V. Hertzler, 80, of Rockingham, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Shelley Jo Jenkins, 46, of Luray, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her home.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Rocky Glenn Kee, 66, of Denver, Colo. died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Susan Lee, 75, of Harrisonburg, died Sat. Dec. 24, 2022, at Staunton Rehabilitation Center.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Dale Jasper Rexrode, 73, of Keezletown, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Dorothy “Dottie” Faye Reynolds, 68, of Timberville, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Nancy Lee Jones Rodeffer, 83, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Brightview Baldwin Park in Staunton.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Galen Leroy Shank, 71, of Rockingam County, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Marvin H. Spitzer, 101, of Somerville, Mass, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
Arrangements are by George L. Doherty Funeral Service in Somerville, Mass.
Robert “Bobby” L. Tate, 62, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Paul Winston Wampler, 89, of New Hope, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.
Marie Dellinger Whited, 75, of Edinburg, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Winchester.
Dellinger Funeral Home in Woodstock is handling arrangements.
Lonnie Earl Wilkins, 76, of Broadway, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
C. Melvin Williams, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at the Phoenix in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
